Delhi news: 2 children killed as wall collapses in Jaitpur

Two children were killed and another was injured after a wall collapsed in the Jaitpur Extension area of southeast Delhi on Friday evening. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As reported by PTI citing officials, upon receiving information about the incident at approximately 6:30 pm, a police team promptly responded to the scene.

According to a senior official, they learned that three children had sustained injuries as a result of the collapse of the old wall and were subsequently transported to different hospitals. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Speaking to ANI, Sohail, a family member of a child killed in the incident, said, “This happened around 7 pm. My 4-year-old cousin's brother and a neighbour's child who is also the same age died in the incident. Though construction activities were banned in Delhi due to pollution, here work was going on illegally."

Meanwhile, Alsifa Hospital also reported to the police that an eight-year-old child, who had been brought there, was declared dead. Simultaneously, another report confirmed that a five-year-old child, also involved in the incident, was brought dead to AIIMS, officials told PTI.

He added that information about the third injured child has not been received so far. However, an investigation into the wall collapse incident has been initiated, the officer added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With inputs from PTI)

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.