48-hour water disruption in several parts of Delhi from Wednesday; check list of affected areas

Several parts of Delhi are set to see significant disruption in water supply from Wednesday (February 25) till Friday (February 27) due to interconnection works being carried out, the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) said in a statement on X.

The authority said supply to many parts of the city will be affected for 48 hours due to interconnection work on newly laid 1500 mm diameter twin raw water pipelines linked to the existing main line of the Dwarka Water Treatment Plant (WTP).

Officials further said that the shutdown will begin at 11:00 am on February 25, 2026, and continue until 11:00 am on February 27, 2026.

The Delhi Jal Board urged residents to store adequate water in advance to avoid inconvenience during the maintenance period.

Here is a list of the areas that will be affected: Dwarka Sub City

Mahavir Enclave

Vijay Enclave

Uttam Nagar group of colonies

Pochanpur

Bharthal

Amberahi Village

Madhu Vihar

Sagar Pur

Kailash Puri

Durga Park

Mangla Puri

Raj Nagar Phase I & II

Bagdola Village

Bijwasan

Dhulsiras

Binda Pur

Sewak Park

Bharat Vihar

Sita Puri

Raja Puri

Jiwan Park

Indra Park

Milap Nagar and Chanakya Place

Arjun Park

Laxmi Vihar

Bajrang Enclave

Maksudabad

Naya Bazar

Vijay Park

Sai Baba Enclave

Nangli Sakrawati Village & Extension

Ranaji Enclave

Shyam Vihar group of colonies

Arjun Park

Dharampura group of colonies

Roshanpura group of colonies

Deenpur Village

Matiala, Palam

Vishwas Park

Sadh Nagar Part I & II

Nanhey Park

Bamnoli Village

Shahbad Mohammadpur Village

Kapashera Village

IGI Airport and ICCC (Yashobhumi)

Najafgarh Town and adjoining areas.

