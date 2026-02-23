48-hour water disruption in several parts of Delhi from Wednesday; check list of affected areas

✕

Kanishka Singharia

Kanishka Singharia has a deep passion for news and views. At Mint, she works as a Senior Copy Editor and covers trends. Constantly scanning social media platforms, she spots stories with viral potential, while her reporting - ranging from breaking developments to deeply moving human-interest pieces - blends speed with sensitivity. She has over four years of experience writing news and trend stories with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now.



An alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication and the University of Delhi, she is rarely offline, often scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, or Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she can usually be found binge-watching shows or exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.