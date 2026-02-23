48-hour water disruption in several parts of Delhi from Wednesday; check list of affected areas

Several parts of Delhi are set to see significant disruption in water supply from Wednesday (February 25) till Friday (February 27) due to interconnection works being carried out, the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) said in a statement on X.
The authority said supply to many parts of the city will be affected for 48 hours due to interconnection work on newly laid 1500 mm diameter twin raw water pipelines linked to the existing main line of the Dwarka Water Treatment Plant (WTP).
Officials further said that the shutdown will begin at 11:00 am on February 25, 2026, and continue until 11:00 am on February 27, 2026.
The Delhi Jal Board urged residents to store adequate water in advance to avoid inconvenience during the maintenance period.
Dwarka Sub City
Mahavir Enclave
Vijay Enclave
Uttam Nagar group of colonies
Pochanpur
Bharthal
Amberahi Village
Madhu Vihar
Sagar Pur
Kailash Puri
Durga Park
Mangla Puri
Raj Nagar Phase I & II
Bagdola Village
Bijwasan
Dhulsiras
Binda Pur
Sewak Park
Bharat Vihar
Sita Puri
Raja Puri
Jiwan Park
Indra Park
Milap Nagar and Chanakya Place
Arjun Park
Laxmi Vihar
Bajrang Enclave
Maksudabad
Naya Bazar
Vijay Park
Sai Baba Enclave
Nangli Sakrawati Village & Extension
Ranaji Enclave
Shyam Vihar group of colonies
Arjun Park
Dharampura group of colonies
Roshanpura group of colonies
Deenpur Village
Matiala, Palam
Vishwas Park
Sadh Nagar Part I & II
Nanhey Park
Bamnoli Village
Shahbad Mohammadpur Village
Kapashera Village
IGI Airport and ICCC (Yashobhumi)
Najafgarh Town and adjoining areas.
