Delhi news: Woman found dead in Paharganj hotel, police arrest male companion

In a tragic incident, a woman was found dead in a hotel room in Paharganj area of Delhi on Sunday, while her male companion has been arrested by the police in connection with the case.

The deceased has been identified as 29-year-old Sarika and the man as 31-year-old Sachin.

According to Delhi Police, a PCR call was received at Nabi Karim police station, wherein a hotel staff said that a couple was staying in the hotel overnight. On Sunday morning, Sarika was found lying dead in the bathroom while Sachin was missing.

Preliminary investigation suggest that the woman was allegedly strangulated using a drawstring, they said.

The couple had checked in on Saturday at about 4 PM. They ordered food on Saturday evening, which was served in their room.

The next morning, only Sachin was seen leaving the hotel premises and the woman was found dead, prompting the hotel to alert authorities.

“At 09:47 AM today, a PCR call was received at PS Nabi Karim, wherein the caller, a staff member of a Hotel in Paharganj, informed that a couple was staying in the hotel overnight. In the morning, Sarika (29) was found lying dead in the bathroom while Sachin (31) was missing,” said the Delhi Police.

“Preliminary findings suggest strangulation using a drawstring. The body has been taken into custody. A case under Section 103(1), BNS is being registered at PS Nabi Karim. Investigation has been taken up. The accused, Sachin, has been apprehended,” said the police added.

Sarika’s body has been sent for post-mortem examination to determine the exact cause of death.

Further investigations are underway.

9-year-old girl found dead inside suitcase in northeast Delhi A nine-year-old girl was found stuffed in a suitcase at a neighbour's house in northeast Delhi's Dayalpur area, triggering protests by family members and locals who alleged sexual assault and murder of the minor.

Police and paramilitary personnel have been deployed in the area on Sunday to maintain law and order.

According to news agency PTI, police sources said the perpetrator seems to have fled after stuffing her in a suitcase. Senior officials of the Delhi Police said all angles are being probed, including sexual assault.

"We are awaiting the autopsy report to confirm the cause of death. Teams have been formed to nab the absconding accused. We are taking this matter with utmost seriousness," a police officer said.

The child, a resident of Nehru Vihar, had gone to give ice to a relative living nearby around 7 pm, her family said.

When she did not return home for a long time, her parents began searching for her. According to the victim's father, they approached several relatives and neighbours, but no one had seen her after her brief visit to one relative's house.

"She had only gone to deliver some ice to our relatives. They said she stayed for five minutes and left. But she never came back. We looked everywhere. Finally, someone told us she was seen entering a house nearby. That's where we found her in a suitcase," he said.

The girl's father alleged that when he reached the house, it was locked. Suspecting something was wrong, he broke the lock and entered the room.