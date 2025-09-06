Delhi news: Yamuna river level falls below 207 metres, still above danger mark

Yamuna river level came down below 207 metres in Delhi on Saturday, but it is still above the danger mark of 205.33 metres. As the river is flowing above the danger mark, parts of the national capital continue to face a flood-like situation.

The warning mark for the city is 204.50 metres, while the danger mark is 205.33 metres, and evacuation of people starts at 206 metres.

The situation is being closely monitored and all the agencies concerned are on alert, reported news agency PTI citing officials.

Tents have been set up on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway, in Mayur Vihar, Kashmere Gate and nearby areas to temporarily accommodate people living in low-lying areas near the river.

Around 50,629 cusecs of water was discharged from the Hathnikund barrage at 9 AM on Saturday. The water discharge from the Wazirabad barrage was around 117,260 cusecs.

Water released from the barrages typically takes 48 to 50 hours to reach Delhi. Even lower discharges from upstream are raising the water level, nearing the warning mark in Delhi.

On Friday, Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma visited the Civil Lines area of Delhi for inspection and said that there was not even a drop of water in the whole area, adding that it was not right to portray the entire condition as if the national capital had submerged in the Yamuna river.

Verma said unnecessary panic is being created among citizens amid the heavy rainfall in the national capital over the past few days.

Parvesh Verma told reporters: "There is not a drop of water in the Civil Lines area. The service road adjoining the ring road is 8 to 10 feet below the road level, and rainwater is being pumped out. It is not right to say that Delhi is submerged in the Yamuna river."

Delhi's Monastery Market, Yamuna Bazaar, Vasudev Ghat and nearby residential areas were inundated amid a rise in the water levels of the Yamuna river.

Machines were installed in the areas around Vasudev Ghat to pump out the floodwater.