Delhi NGOs received highest amount of foreign contribution: Centre
NGOs in Delhi have received ₹14,062.77 crore in the said three financial years.
NGOs based in Delhi received the highest amount of foreign funds, followed by those based in Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu out of the over ₹55,600 crore contribution sent to India from abroad in the last three years, Rajya Sabha was informed on Wednesday.
