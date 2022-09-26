Delhi NIA court extends 19 PFI members' custody by 5 more days2 min read . Updated: 26 Sep 2022, 03:46 PM IST
- The largest-ever crackdown that was conducted by NIA against the PFI members spread across 15 states and saw the arrest of 106 members
The pan-India crackdown on Popular Front of India (PFI) by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) took place on 22 September, wherein 106 people were arrested for being associated with the Indian Islamist political organisation. A Delhi National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday 26 September remanded the nineteen arrested to 5 more days, news agency ANI reported.