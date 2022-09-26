Delhi NIA court extends 19 PFI members' custody by 5 more days

A large number of criminal cases have been registered in different states over the last few years against the PFI. The news agency said that criminal violent acts "carried out" by PFI include chopping off the hand of a college professor, cold-blooded killings of persons associated with organisations espousing other faiths, collection of explosives to target prominent people and places, support for Islamic State and destruction of public property.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}