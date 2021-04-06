Delhi Metro authorities have released a statement regarding rules for travelling during the curfew imposed due to the Covid outbreak.

According to Anuj Dayal, Executive Director, Corporate Communications, DMRC, "In view of the imposition of night curfew in Delhi starting tonight, entry in Metro from 10pm to 5am will be allowed only to those passengers who fall in essential category as per govt order, after verification of their valid IDs by DMRC/CISF personnel."

The statement further added, "DMRC also advises its users, who do not fall in essential category, to complete journey and reach there destination by 10 pm as they are not allowed to travel after 10 pm to 5 am in night in the Metro as per govt order till 30th April 2021 or further orders whichever is earlier".

The Delhi Government has established the new rules and the night curfew will be implemented from Tuesday night. The curfew will be in place between 10 pm and 5 am every day till 30 April.

elhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain Tuesday said the AAP government is alert on the pandemic situation here and keeping a "close watch" on it.

Interacting with reporters, he also said over 12 lakh people have been vaccinated in Delhi till date.

Jain's remarks on the pandemic situation came hours after the Delhi government imposed night curfew in the national capital from 10 pm to 5 am till April 30 in view of rising COVID-19 cases.

The city had recorded 3,548 fresh cases on Monday, while 15 more people succumbed to the infection taking the death toll to 11,096, according to the Delhi health department.

"The positivity rate yesterday was 5.54 per cent, and around 65,000 tests were conducted. Orders were issued to escalate the number of beds in both private and Delhi government hospitals. Almost 5,000 beds are being added for COVID positive cases," he told reporters.

So far this year, there has been only one day when the positivity rate had been more than 5 per cent, he said.

"The trend needs to be monitored, and we are keeping a close watch on it. Currently, the positivity rate has crossed the 5 per cent-mark for the entire country. However, in Delhi, we are completely alert and are being cautious," Jain said.

He said the trend is being monitored, and the Delhi government is "fully aware".

On vaccination front, he said, a record 87,673 people were vaccinated on Monday. Also, 73 per cent people have received vaccine at Delhi government hospitals, he added.

Over 12 lakh people have been vaccinated so far, out of which around 27 per cent got shots in private facilities and 73 per cent people received jabs at government hospitals.

People are "preferring government facilities" for vaccination over private hospitals, and the majority are going to government hospitals unlike before, Jain said.

On round-the-clock vaccination facility, he said 33 hospitals under the Delhi government will have that facility, and added that the city government was hopeful that the central government will take cognisance of the chief minister's proposal to roll out the vaccine to all. Delhi has sufficient doses of vaccines, Jain said.

"The important point is that only registered people can go to vaccination centres from 9 AM to 3 PM. Post 3 PM, people can avail the walk-in facility. Delhi has sufficient doses of vaccines as of now," he said.

People going for vaccination fall in the category of people who have been exempted from the curfew restrictions, as per a government order.

With Inputs from Agencies





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via