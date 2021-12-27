With the COVID-19 positivity rate touching 0.55 percent, the Delhi government has decided to re-impose night curfew from today.

The night curfew will kick in under the four-stage Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) if the positivity rate settles at 0.5 percent for two consecutive days.

Delhi reported 290 fresh coronavirus cases on Sunday, the highest since June 10, and one fatality, while the positivity rate rose to 0.55 percent, according to data shared by the Delhi government's health department.

Under GRAP, a 'Yellow' alert will come into force if the positivity rate settles at 0.5 percent for two consecutive days, leading to a host of restrictions.

Night curfew will commence on Monday from 11 PM and last till 5 AM.

On June 10, the national capital had reported 305 cases and 44 deaths.

The cumulative tally has now risen to 14,43,352 while the death toll is 25,105. The number of active cases stands at 1,103, of which 583 patients are in home isolation.

States like Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana and Karnataka have also reimposed night curfew.

Night curfew, closure of schools and colleges, and shops of non-essential items, and halved seating capacity in metro trains are the other restrictions that will come in place under the yellow alert.

GRAP was approved by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority in July in anticipation of the third wave of COVID-19. It aims to bring in a clearer picture of imposition and lifting of restrictions depending on the coronavirus situation.

Curfew from 10 PM to 5 AM will be imposed during Yellow, Amber and Orange alerts. If the 'Red' alert is sounded, there will be "total curfew".

