In view of rising Covid-19 cases, the Delhi government has imposed night curfew in the national capital effective today. The order for night curfew will continue till April 30. The curfew will be in place from 10 pm to 5 am. However, the government said, "there will be no restrictions on traffic movement during the night curfew".

"And whereas, the situation of COVID-19 un NCT of Delhi has been reviewed and it has been observed that there has been a sudden Increase in COVID-19 cases in recent past along with a high positivity rate and therefore it is felt that night curfew needs to be imposed in the territory of NCT of Delhi from 10:00 pm to 05:00 am, except for essential activities/services, as an emergency measure" for well being and safety of people," Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) order stated.

Here is what is allowed and what's not:

There will be no restrictions on traffic movement during night curfew.

There shall be no restriction on inter-state and intra-state movement/transportation of essential/non-essential goods. No separate permission/e-pass will be required for such movement.

People who want to get Covid-19 vaccination will be exempted but will have to get an e-pass.

Shopkeepers selling essential goods like groceries, fruits, vegetables, milk, and medicine will be allowed to move after getting an e-pass.

Print and electronic media will also be allowed to move only through e-pass

Officials of Government of lndia, its autonomous/subordinate offices & Public" Corporations and officers/officials of GNCT of Delhi autonomous bodies/corporations involved in emergency services such as Health and Family Welfare and all related medical establishments, Police, Prisons, Home Guards, Civil Defence, Fire and emergency Services, District Administration. Pay & Account Office. Electricity, Water and Sanitation, Public Transport (Air/Railways/Buses), Disaster Management and related services, NIC, NCC and Municipal services, and all other essential services on production of valid ID card.

Officers/officials related to the functioning of offices of Diplomats of various countries as well as persons holding any constitutional post on the production of valid ID card.

All private medical personnel such as Doctors, nursing staff. paramedical. elc. and other hospital services (such as hospitals, diagnostic centres, clinics, pharmacies. pharmaceutical companies and other medical & health services) on the production of valid ID card.

Passengers going to airports, railway stations, lSBTs will be exempted if a valid ticket is produced.

Pregnant women and patients going for treatment exempted.

Essential services will be exempted from 10 pm to 5 am night curfew in Delhi.

Movement of persons related to commercial and private establishments providing the following essential services shall be allowed:

a) Shops, dealing with foods, groceries, fruits & vegetables, dairy & milk booths, meat & fish, animal fodder. pharmaceuticals, medicines and medical equipments.

b) Banks, Insurance offices and ATMs.

c) Print & Electronic Media."

d) Telecommunications, Internet services, broadcasting and cable services, IT and IT" enabled services.

e) Delivery of all essential goods including foods, pharmaceutical, medical equipment through e-commerce.

f) Petrol pumps, LPG, CNG, petroleum and gas retail stores outlets.

g) Power generation, transmission and distribution units and services.

h) Cold storage and ware housing services.

i) Private security services.

j) Manufacturing units of essential commodities.

k) Production units or services, which require the continuous process. h) Persons who are going for COVID-19 vaccination."

Buses, metro, autos, taxis and other modes of public transport will be allowed to ferry only those who are exempt from night curfew.

On Monday, Delhi recorded 3,548 fresh cases of coronavirus, while 15 more people succumbed to the infection taking the death toll to 11,096, according to the Delhi health department. The case positivity rate in Delhi has also risen to 5.54 per cent amid a massive surge in cases in the last few weeks.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Monday said that the national capital is witnessing a fourth wave of the pandemic and the government is taking all relevant measures to contain its spread.

On Friday, CM Kejriwal had said that Delhi was undergoing the fourth wave of COVID-19 but a lockdown was not being considered yet.









Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via