Delhi night curfew from today: What's allowed, what is not
The order for night curfew will continue till April 30. The curfew will be in place from 10 pm to 5 am
In view of rising Covid-19 cases, the Delhi government has imposed night curfew in the national capital effective today. The order for night curfew will continue till April 30. The curfew will be in place from 10 pm to 5 am. However, the government said, "there will be no restrictions on traffic movement during the night curfew".
"And whereas, the situation of COVID-19 un NCT of Delhi has been reviewed and it has been observed that there has been a sudden Increase in COVID-19 cases in recent past along with a high positivity rate and therefore it is felt that night curfew needs to be imposed in the territory of NCT of Delhi from 10:00 pm to 05:00 am, except for essential activities/services, as an emergency measure" for well being and safety of people," Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) order stated.
Here is what is allowed and what's not:
a) Shops, dealing with foods, groceries, fruits & vegetables, dairy & milk booths, meat & fish, animal fodder. pharmaceuticals, medicines and medical equipments.
b) Banks, Insurance offices and ATMs.
c) Print & Electronic Media."
d) Telecommunications, Internet services, broadcasting and cable services, IT and IT" enabled services.
e) Delivery of all essential goods including foods, pharmaceutical, medical equipment through e-commerce.
f) Petrol pumps, LPG, CNG, petroleum and gas retail stores outlets.
g) Power generation, transmission and distribution units and services.
h) Cold storage and ware housing services.
i) Private security services.
j) Manufacturing units of essential commodities.
k) Production units or services, which require the continuous process. h) Persons who are going for COVID-19 vaccination."
On Monday, Delhi recorded 3,548 fresh cases of coronavirus, while 15 more people succumbed to the infection taking the death toll to 11,096, according to the Delhi health department. The case positivity rate in Delhi has also risen to 5.54 per cent amid a massive surge in cases in the last few weeks.
Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Monday said that the national capital is witnessing a fourth wave of the pandemic and the government is taking all relevant measures to contain its spread.
On Friday, CM Kejriwal had said that Delhi was undergoing the fourth wave of COVID-19 but a lockdown was not being considered yet.
