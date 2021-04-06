People in Delhi going for covid vaccination in the night time will be asked for a e-pass, an order from Delhi govt on night curfew states.

The e-pass can can be obtained by applying on the official website of Delhi govt. "People who want to get Covid-19 vaccination will be exempted but will have to get an e-pass. Shopkeepers selling essential goods like groceries, fruits, vegetables, milk, and medicine will be allowed to move after getting an e-pass. Print and electronic media will also be allowed to move only through e-pass," the Delhi government's order stated.

In view of rising Covid-19 cases, the Delhi government of Tuesday imposed a night curfew in the national capital from 10 pm to 5 am.

The order will be imposed with immediate effect till April 30.

However, the government said, "there will be no restrictions on traffic movement during the night curfew".

It further said that private doctors, nurses, and paramedical staff will also be allowed during curfew hours by showing a valid ID card.

Passengers traveling to and from the airport, railway stations, and bus stands will also be allowed to travel after showing valid tickets. Pregnant women and patients going for treatment will also be allowed to travel during curfew hours.





