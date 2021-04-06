Delhi night curfew: How to go for covid vaccination?

The e-pass can can be obtained by applying on the official website of Delhi govt. "People who want to get Covid-19 vaccination will be exempted but will have to get an e-pass. Shopkeepers selling essential goods like groceries, fruits, vegetables, milk, and medicine will be allowed to move after getting an e-pass. Print and electronic media will also be allowed to move only through e-pass," the Delhi government's order stated.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}