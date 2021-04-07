The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has issued guidelines in compliance of the AAP-led Delhi government's order for night curfew in the national capital.

JNU directed in a notice that movement within the campus, and movement in and out of the campus will be restricted during the curfew timing of 10 pm to 5 am.

The order noted that people coming from or going to airport, railway station, or ISBTs are allowed to travel on producing a valid ticket.

"However, there shall be no restrictions on movements of persons who are engaged for emergency services, medical emergency and supply of goods during the curfew period on production of valid I-card," it added.

While shops dealing with "foods, groceries, fruits and vegetables, dairy and milk booth, pharmaceutical and ATMs" are allowed to function, all other shops, dhabas, canteens have to be closed by 9 pm.

The Dr BR Ambedkar Central Library will remain open strictly from 9 am to 8 pm on weekdays and 10 am to 6 pm on weekends and holidays, it added.

"The security branch of the university is instructed to ensure strict compliance of this order, and shall adequately inform and sensitise the field functionaries about these instructions for strict compliance, in letter and spirit and all entry gates of the campus shall be closed in the curfew timings. Anyone who violates the above directions and Covid-19 protocols, such violators shall be liable for disciplinary action," the varsity said.

Key things to know about night curfew in Delhi

Delhi has joined a growing number of states to impose a night curfew in view of the surge in coronavirus infections as the national capital recorded 5,100 fresh cases on Tuesday, the highest this year.

The curfew from 10 pm to 5 am will be in force with immediate effect till April 30.

"The Delhi government is exploring all options and ideas. Night curfew has a role to check the spread of coronavirus... but the government is not completely dependent on it," Delhi Minister Gopal Rai said during a press meet.

Those exempted from the curfew include pregnant women, patients, those travelling to and from airports, railway stations, state bus terminus on showing tickets, officials related to the functioning of offices of diplomats, and those holding any constitutional post on the production of valid identity card.

Central and Delhi government officials involved in emergency services such as health and family welfare and all related medical establishments, police, prisons, home guards, civil defence, fire and emergency services are also exempted.

Officials of district administration, pay and accounts office, electricity, water and sanitation, public transport, disaster management and related services, NIC, NCC and municipal services, and all other essential services will also be exempted from the night curfew on the production of a valid identity card.

People travelling during curfew hours for Covid-19 vaccination will require a soft or hard copy of an e-pass which can be obtained from the website www.delhi.gov.in.

