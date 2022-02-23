OPEN APP
As COVID-19 cases continue to decline in the national capital, a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has been scheduled for February 25 (Friday) and a decision on further easing of restrictions is likely to be taken.

The daily COVID-19 cases in Delhi dropped below 400 with 360 cases of the infection registered on Monday. The positivity rate dropped below one per cent on Monday for the first time since December 28 last year.

The DDMA will convene a virtual meeting under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will be present in the meeting.

In the last meeting of the DDMA held on February 4, a decision to reopen schools, colleges, coaching institutes and gyms was taken.

However, the night curfew remained in place but the timings were reduced by an hour. The timings are presently from 11 pm to 5 am. 

