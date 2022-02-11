This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Delhi: Night curfew to be lifted soon? Crucial DDMA meeting next week
2 min read.09:57 PM ISTLivemint( with inputs from PTI )
Demands have been raised by several quarters, including traders and political parties, for further relaxations such as lifting night curfew, permitting weekly markets in all municipal zones, and allowing visitors in religious places
The Covid-19 restriction in the national capital may be relaxed further next week after the expected meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), reported news agency PTI on Friday.
This comes after demands were raised by several quarters, including traders and political parties, for the lifting of the night curfew and permitting weekly markets in all municipal zones.
Chairman of Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) Brijesh Goyal has questioned the continuance of night curfew, saying it was hurting traders. He said that now the marriage season has started and people are going to face problems due to night curfew.
Further, Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta on Thursday wrote a letter to Lt Governor and DDMA chairman Anil Baijal, requesting him to allow visitors to temples and other religious places. Currently, religious places are permitted to open without visitors.
The DDMA in its meeting on 4 February had extended the imposition of night curfew but slashed the timing by an hour from 11 pm to 5 am. Non-essential shops are allowed to open till 8 PM due to the night curfew.
The government had also allowed the reopening of schools for classes 9 to 12 from 7 February, while that of the nursery to standard 8 from 14 February.
Further, it said that all government and private offices have been permitted to function at 100% capacity. The gyms have also been allowed to reopen with certain restrictions.
However, several restrictions like only one weekly market permitted in a municipal zone, no standing passengers allowed in buses and Metro trains, 50% cap on seating capacity in restaurants, bars and cinemas and no activity except weddings in banquet halls are yet to be relaxed even though the pandemic situation has improved in Delhi.
