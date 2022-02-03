Night curfew, reopening of schools and gyms are likely to be the key issues that will be discussed during the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) meeting scheduled for Friday, reported news agency PTI .

The DDMA is also likely to review the city government's order which makes it compulsory to wear a mask while driving alone after the Delhi High Court termed it as "absurd" and asked why the decision was still prevailing.

The authority had in its last meeting recommended the reopening of schools, saying it was necessary to prevent further damage to the social and economic well-being of children as the Covid-19 situation in the capital had improved.

However, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal postponed the decision to reopen schools for the next meeting.

Schools in the city were briefly reopened before being closed again on 28 December last year in view of the third wave of Covid-19 driven by the Omicron variant.

Gym owners protest

Meanwhile, gym and spa owners have demanded the reopening of fitness centres in the national capital, claiming that the industry has been "ignored" for quite some time and people associated with it have incurred huge losses.

Delhi Gym Association, that has been staging protests and urging the Delhi government to reopen the fitness centres, has also threatened to take a legal route if their demands are not met this time.

"We have our fingers crossed. Gyms are open in Gurgaon and Noida. People from Delhi are going there. We are saying when everything else is open why not gyms. Let people decide whether they want to come or not. We will be taking all the precautions," said Chirag Sethi, vice president of Delhi Gym Association.

The DDMA in its last meeting scrapped weekend curfew and allowed bars and restaurants to function at 50% of their seating capacity. However, it did not allow the reopening of gyms in Delhi.

There are about 5,500 gyms in Delhi and the livelihoods of over one lakh people depend on these, according to industry people.

The number of daily cases in Delhi has been on the decline after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13. The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the ongoing wave of the pandemic.

It took just 10 days for daily cases to drop below the 10,000-mark.

