As Covid-19 cases spike across the country, the Delhi administration has decided to impose a night curfew in the national capital, effective Tuesday.

The curfew will be in place between 10 pm and 5 am every day till 30 April.

The decision was taken in wake of the national capital recording 3,548 fresh cases of coronavirus infections, 2,936 recoveries, and 15 deaths on Monday.

With this, total cases in Delhi have reached 6,79,962, including 14,589 active cases. The positive rate now stands at 5.54%.

Releasing detailed guidelines to be followed during the curfew, the Delhi government has stated that "there will be no restrictions on traffic movement during the night curfew".

"People who want to get Covid-19 vaccination will be exempted but will have to get an e-pass. Shopkeepers selling essential goods like groceries, fruits, vegetables, milk, and medicine will be allowed to move after getting an e-pass. Print and electronic media will also be allowed to move only through e-pass," the Delhi government's order stated.

There shall be no restriction on inter-state and inter-state movement of transportation of essential goods too.

But will public transport work?

The government has said that buses, Delhi Metro, autos, and taxis will be allowed to ferry only those people who are exempt from night curfew.

So who is included in the exempted category?

There are two sub-categories in the exempted group as well. There are some who are exempted from movement restrictions whereas some are allowed to move around only if they have an e-pass.

People who can move without e-pass

Pregnant women and patients seeking treatment

Private doctors, nurses and paramedics are exempted but need to show their identity cards

Passengers going to the airport and railway station need to show valid tickets for travelling

Officials of the Government of India, its autonomous/subordinate offices and public officials of Delhi autonomous bodies, including municipal services on furnishing ID

Police, prisons, home guards, civil defence, fire and emergency services, disaster management and related services

People who need to furnish an e-pass

Movement of persons related to commercial and private establishments providing essential services would be required to get an e-pass for movement

Journalists working in print or electronic media

Those who are going for Covid-19 vaccination

How can you get e-pass?

People can obtain the pass by applying on the website www.delhl.gov.io. The concerned district magistrates shall be responsible for the issuance of e-passes.

