With this, total cases in Delhi have reached 6,79,962, including 14,589 active cases. The positive rate now stands at 5.54%.
Releasing detailed guidelines to be followed during the curfew, the Delhi government has stated that "there will be no restrictions on traffic movement during the night curfew".
"People who want to get Covid-19 vaccination will be exempted but will have to get an e-pass. Shopkeepers selling essential goods like groceries, fruits, vegetables, milk, and medicine will be allowed to move after getting an e-pass. Print and electronic media will also be allowed to move only through e-pass," the Delhi government's order stated.
There shall be no restriction on inter-state and inter-state movement of transportation of essential goods too.