The Delhi government instructed on Thursday that no celebrations for Chhat Pooja will be allowed in public places, grounds, river banks or temples etc. In addition to this, the Covid-19 preventive measures will continue till 15 November across the national capital.

"Fairs, melas, food stalls, jhoolas, rallies and processions will not be permitted during festivals in Delhi. Chhat pooja celebration shall not be allowed in public places and people are advised to celebrate the same at their homes," the order read.

"All event organisers will have to obtain requisite permissions from the district magistrate (DM) concerned for organising festival events, well in advance. No permission shall be granted by DMs or authorities for conducting any event in containment zones," it added.

Stating that the Union health ministry has suggested to states and Union Territories to not their guards down in view of several festivals in the coming months, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) asked all devotees to celebrate the Chhat festival at their homes.

The DDMA further clarified that no standing or squatting will be allowed at festive events and only sitting on chairs with social distancing will be permitted.

"It may be noted that restrictions on gatherings and large congregations imposed earlier are being relaxed only to the extent of allowing celebrations of upcoming festivals till November 15," it added.

“This is a critical period as there may be a tendency to ignore Covid-safe behaviour during festivals, resulting in large gatherings, events, fairs etc. It is critical to enforce adherence to guidelines to allow festivities in a cautious, safe and Covid appropriate manner," read the DDMA order.

“Any laxity in implementation of appropriate behaviour could lead to serious consequences and result in a surge in cases," it added.

DDMA meeting on Covid

A meeting of DDMA chaired by Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Wednesday emphasized the need to strictly follow and enforce Covid-appropriate behaviour in wake of the upcoming festive season to prevent any resurgence of infection.

It was suggested that community engagement and support to this effect should be ensured by way of an Information, Education and Communication (IEC) campaign, particularly in the vernacular languages.

The Lt Governor, in a series of tweets, said the health department was advised to ensure adequate availability of beds, medicines, oxygen etc to tackle any emergent situation.

"After detailed discussion with experts the need to strictly follow and enforce Covid Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) was emphasized upon especially in wake of the upcoming festive season to prevent any resurgence of infection. It was suggested that community engagement and support to this effect should be ensured by way of an IEC campaign particularly in the vernacular languages," he said.

"The Health Department was advised to ensure adequate availability of beds, medicines, oxygen etc to tackle any emergent situation and to enhance the pace and coverage of vaccination by way of greater outreach through Mobile Vaccination units & IEC activities with special focus on vulnerable population. As suggested by the experts, it was decided to consider opening middle school classes 6-8, after the festive season," he added.

