Amid the concerns regarding the shortage of COVID-19 vaccines , the Delhi government today notified that there will be no Covaxin doses left for those aged above 45, frontline and healthcare workers in the city after Monday. The city government further said, it does not have a clarity yet regarding when it would be receiving next installment of Covaxin for those above 45 years, news agency ANI reported.

Around 64,000 people given COVID-19 vaccine jabs in Delhi on May 22.

The vaccination for the 18+ category has been halted in Delhi from Saturday because the state has consumed its allocated share of the vaccine, said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday.

"Due to this, their vaccination centres have been shut. Only a few vaccines are available at some centres which will be administered today," said Delhi CM.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that Delhi requires 80 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses per month to vaccinate the people of the national capital in three months, as reported by news agency ANI.

The Chief Minister, in his letter, mentioned that the national capital received just 16 lakh doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in May.

Reiterating his appeal to increase the quota of COVID-19 vaccine for the national capital, he requested the Centre to import COVID-19 vaccines at a national level instead of leaving it to the states to raise global tenders.

"Delhi requires 80 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses per month to vaccinate the city in three months. However, we only received 16 lakh vaccine doses for May. In this pace, vaccinating the adult population will take 30 months," Kejriwal said.

(With inputs from agencies)

