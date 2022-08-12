Delhi: No flying objects allowed; Sec 144 imposed. Details here

Delhi: No flying objects allowed; Sec 144 imposed. Details here1 min read . 10:28 PM IST
- Flying objects including kites, drones, balloons, Chinese lanterns will be allowed to fly, Delhi police instructed
Amid preparations for India's 75th Independence Day celebrations, the Delhi police directed that no flying objects including kites, drones, balloons, Chinese lanterns will be allowed to fly.
“Sec 144 has been brought into action for it. We've started awareness programs and have even deployed kite catchers to stop people. Ground staff will too keep an eye," Special CP Deepender Pathak said
Police said kite catchers, kite flyers and window watchers have been asked to report the sight of any flying object in the restricted area from August 13 to August 15 to the staff concerned.
Meanwhile, more than 11 cases have been registered for sale and purchase of Chinese 'manjha' or glass-coated thread used largely for kite flying.
Pathak said provisions of section 144 have already been instituted in Delhi. Anyone seen flying kites, balloons or Chinese lanterns from August 13 to August 15 till the time of the programme at Red Fort will be punished and legal action taken against them.
"Kite catchers have been deployed with necessary equipment on strategic locations who will prevent any kind of kite, balloon and Chinese lanterns from reaching the function area. Radars will be deployed at Red Fort to counter any threats from subconventional aerial platforms and manned or unmanned flying objects, including drones, balloons, kites, Chinese lanterns, among others," he said.
Officials said adept kite flyers who also organise kite flying competitions in the Red Fort area have been identified and convinced to not fly the kites this time, keeping in mind the security aspect.
