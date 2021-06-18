Delhi: No motor vehicle allowed in Chandni Chowk from 9 am to 9 pm daily

The Delhi Traffic Police on Friday said that no motor vehicle would be allowed to ply on the main Chandni Chowk Road from Red Fort to Fatehpuri Mosque from 9 am to 9 pm on all days.

One of the busiest area in the national capital, Chandni Chowk, has now been declared a non-motorised zone.

In a recently released notification released on June 14, the Delhi government said no motor vehicle shall be allowed to ply on the main Chandni Chowk Road from Red Fort to Fatehpuri Mosque from 9 am to 9 pm on all days.

However, the restrictions shall not be applicable in the case of emergencies, like fire tenders, ambulances, hearse van and vehicles carrying pregnant women or patients requiring motorized transport, etc will be allowed to ply on the roads.

The 1.3-km stretch has been under redevelopment from December 1, 2018, and was targeted to be completed by November 2020, but got delayed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier this year, the Delhi government had said that the beautification project of Chandni Chowk has been completed at an estimated cost of ₹99 crore. It had said "no stone has been left unturned to enhance the beauty of the historical site".

For non-motorised vehicles, 5 to 10 metres wide pavement has been built on either side of the road. There is also a 2.5-metre footpath on either side of the road. Electric vehicles will also be operated for the convenience of the senior citizens., the government had said.

Chandni Chowk is known to be one of the oldest and major markets not only in Delhi but also in the country. However, traffic has been a main issue on the busy Chandni Chowk stretch.













Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.