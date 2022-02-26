Notably, SDMC's Education Committee Chairperson Nitika Sharma, in a letter to the SDMC education director, had said schools should ensure no students comes in "religious attires" to the campuses. "Lately, it has been seen that some parents are sending their wards to school in religious attires which is not right. This may develop the mentality of inequality among students, which is not good at all for their future," she wrote.