In what will be a relief to the Delhiites, people travelling in private cars will no longer be required to wear masks in private cars from tomorrow.

However, the relaxation will not be applicable for people travelling together in cabs and taxis which are public transport vehicles according to a senior Delhi government officer reported news agency PTI.

"...in relation to the clause 3(h) (c) whereby not wearing of face mask/cover in all public places has been made an offence, the penalty under this provision will not be applicable to persons travelling together in private four wheeler vehicles from February 28," the order said.

Earlier this month, the authority also exempted single occupants in four wheelers from wearing face masks.

The penalty for not wearing masks in public places was reduced from ₹2,000 to ₹500 at a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Friday.

An order issued by the DDMA on Saturday stated the fine for not wearing face masks will be ₹500 from February 28.

The DDMA meeting chaired by Lt Governor Anil Baijal and attended by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also lifted all COVID related restrictions.

Notably, the COVID-19 cases in the national capital have declined significantly after which the government decided to lift all COVID related restrictions from Monday.

While appreciating the efforts made by all stakeholders in the management of COVID-19, Baijal said that it was reiterated that all agencies should continue to remain vigilant without lowering the guard.

The order said the blended/hybrid mode (online and offline) of learning in government schools and requiring consent from parents will be followed till March 31. The apex COVID-19 management body in the national capital has allowed physical classes only from April 1.

With the DDMA order, the restrictions that have continued so far will end, like only one weekly market permitted in a municipal zone, no standing passengers allowed in buses and Metro trains, 50 per cent cap on seating capacity in restaurants, bars and cinemas and no activity except weddings in banquet halls.

Also, restrictions on having more than 200 people in wedding and funeral-related gatherings, and ban on entry of visitors in religious places, closure of sports complexes and swimming pools will also be lifted from Monday.

The Delhi High Court had on February 2 directed the DDMA to look into the several orders issued by it for COVID-19 protocols.

