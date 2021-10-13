OPEN APP
Delhi: No temporary licence for storage, sale of firecrackers to be issued
No temporary licence for the storage and sale of firecrackers this festival season will be issued in Delhi, the city police said on Wednesday. This comes after Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) last month imposed a “complete ban" on sale and bursting of all kinds of firecrackers up to January 1 2022. 

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Licensing Unit) Guriqbal Singh Sindhu said, "For ensuring compliance of DPCC's order in letter and spirit, Delhi Police is not issuing any temporary licence for the storage and sale of firecrackers this festive season."

"Permanent firecracker licenses have already been suspended and license holders have been advised not to sell any kind of firecracker till January 1, 2022," he said.

The officer said all the field functionaries have also been directed to ensure prohibition on sale and bursting of firecrackers. Appropriate legal action would entail in case any violation of the statutory order is observed till January 1 next year.

The order has been issued keeping in view the possibility of another surge of COVID-19 in the city, severe Air Quality Index level which can aggravate chronic health conditions of citizens of Delhi and various orders of Supreme Court of India and National Green Tribunal.

