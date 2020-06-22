The police in Noida has started intense checking at the borders with Delhi on Monday, even after Union home minister Amit Shah favoured an unified COVID-19 strategy for the Delhi-NCR region.

Commuters were not allowed to enter Uttar Pradesh from the national capital without the verification of e-passes, reported the news agency ANI. The Delhi-Noida border witnessed a massive traffic jam today due to e-pass checking by the police.

Citing the rapid surge in coronavirus cases in the national capital, the Uttar Pradesh government decided to shut the Delhi-Noida and Delhi-Ghaziabad border in April. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal also restricted the border movement in the capital for a week in May.

On June 4, the Supreme Court had asked the Centre to convene a meeting of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana for easing interstate movement at all borders in the NCR. It also observed that there should be a consistent policy in this regard for the NCR.

The NCR region comprises Noida and Ghaziabad of Uttar Pradesh, Gurgaon and Faridabad of Haryana and Alwar and Bharatpur of Rajasthan.

The Centre informed the apex court that the union home secretary had convened a joint meeting on June 9 with chief secretaries of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana to deal with the issue and now there was no barrier on these borders, according to the news agency PTI.

While reviewing the coronavirus situation in Delhi-NCR, Union home minister Amit Shah said cities like Gurgaon, Noida and Ghaziabad cannot be separated from the national capital in this battle.

Shah said that keeping in view the urban structure of the NCR region, it is necessary for all authorities concerned in Delhi and the NCR region to come together to tackle the virus, reported PTI.

The home minister assured the NCR districts that the central government will provide all support to them in their fight against the coronavirus pandemic, sources told PTI.

With 3,000 fresh cases in the last 24 hours, Delhi's COVID-19 count reached 59,746 today, according to the data released by ministry of health and family affairs. The coronavirus cases in the Uttar Pradesh stood at 17,731.





