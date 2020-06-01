Delhi border sealed. No entry for those without passes from Noida, Gurugram

As the number of coronavirus cases in the national capital continues to rise steadily, the Delhi government has decided to seal the border. Delhi-Noida and Delhi-Gurugram border will be closed for the next one week, said Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal in a briefing today. Only essential service providers with valid passes will be allowed to enter Delhi.

"We will take a decision again in one week to open borders after suggestions from citizens," said Delhi chief minister.

Starting today, India is preparing for staggered exit from the nationwide lockdown. Delhi government has issued the new guidelines for lockdown 5.0.

Following the guidelines by the Centre, Delhi government has allowed all shops to remain open. Barbar shops to remain functional in lockdown 5.0, however spas will be closed.

Autos and e-rickshaws are allowed to have more than one traveller at a time. There will be no cap on the number of passengers in taxis. Two people are permitted to travel in bikes, scooters. There will be no restriction on number of passengers in autos, e-rickshaws, bikes and taxis.





