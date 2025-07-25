Delhi-Noida traffic to be hit till August 8 as repair work of Sarita Vihar flyover begins today

The Sarita Vihar flyover, connecting Badarpur to Ashram, will remain partially closed between July 25 and August 8 because of scheduled repair and rehabilitation work. This will majorly affect the Faridabad-Delhi-Noida traffic.

The Sarita Vihar flyover, which connects Delhi with Noida in Uttar Pradesh, Faridabad in Haryana and pockets of southeast Delhi, will undergo its first major repair in 24 years.

In an advisory, Delhi Traffic Police said the Public Works Department (PWD) will undertake the repair work over a 15-day period, during which half of the flyover will remain closed for vehicular movement.

However, the other half of the carriageway will remain operational to maintain partial traffic flow.

A Hindustan Times report, citing PWD officials, said that the long-pending repair and rehabilitation work started in October 2024 but was paused midway due to rising pollution levels and subsequent enforcement of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) to mitigate dust in Delhi-NCR.

Vehicles travelling from the Badarpur Border towards the Ashram via Mathura Road are advised to take alternate routes.

The advisory said the movement of heavy and commercial vehicles on Mathura Road from Badarpur towards Sarita Vihar flyover will be restricted “as and when required” to ensure smooth traffic flow.

Emergency vehicles will be permitted on the flyover, but are advised to steer clear of the stretch due to possible congestion.

The advisory, which aims to minimise public inconvenience, urges commuters to avoid the affected stretch and use alternative routes.

Alternative routes According to the advisory, commuters are advised to take these alternative routes for easy access:

via MB Road, passing through Pul Prahladpur and Lal Kuan, followed by a right turn towards Maa Anandmai Marg. From Maa Anandmai Marg, commuters should proceed via Crown Plaza and Govindpuri, take a right turn towards Modi Mill Flyover, and finally, take a left turn to access Mathura Road towards Ashram.

Another alternate route includes using the slip road adjacent to the Sarita Vihar flyover, taking a left turn for Okhla Road, then a right turn at Crown Plaza and continuing along Maa Anandmai Marg and Govindpuri. The commuters should then take a right turn towards Modi Mill Flyover and a left turn to rejoin Mathura Road towards Ashram.