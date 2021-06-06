As covid-19 cases show a declining trend across the country, some states including the national capital Delhi and NCR regions have announced unlocking after a month’s restrictions. The unlock process in Delhi-NCR will start from June 7, Monday.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday announced that markets will re-open in the national capital and metro services will be resumed from June 7 with conditions. He said lockdown would continue with more relaxation in other activities.

While the Uttar Pradesh government also lifted Covid-imposed lockdown restrictions in all districts, barring Meerut, Saharanpur, and Gorakhpur on Sunday.

Uttar Pradesh announced the unlock process a week ago when the government lifted the curfew for 20 districts. The state government that the districts where active cases were over 600 would remain under restrictions. Delhi's neighbouring Uttar Pradesh's districts, such as Noida and Ghaziabad would also witness an ease in the lockdown from Monday.

Here's corona curfew guidelines for Delhi, Ghaziabad, and Noida

DELHI

-Shops in markets and malls to be opened on an odd-even basis from 10 am to 8 pm.

-Delhi Metro will resume services with 50% capacity.

-In government offices, Group A staff will be allowed to function with full capacity while group B with 50% staff.

Delhi had begun the unlocking process from May 31 with factories and the construction sector resuming operations.

NOIDA, GAUTAM BUDDHA NAGAR

-Shops and markets outside containment zones will be allowed to remain open from 7 am to 7 pm from Monday to Friday.

- Only home delivery will be allowed from restaurants.

- Not more than 5 devotees will be allowed inside a religious place at a time.

- Not more than 25 members would be allowed in a wedding-related function.

-In funeral processions, a maximum of 20 people will be allowed.

-Government offices with a 50% workforce have been allowed.

-Industrial units will stay open following Covid protocols.

-The Noida district administration also allowed two passengers in three-wheelers; 3 passengers in e-rickshaw; 4 passengers in four-wheelers.

However, the complete Covid curfew will remain on weekends after Friday at 7 PM. The Covid curfew will remain active till Monday at 7 AM.

GHAZIABAD

-In Ghaziabad, shops will be allowed to open between 7 am and 7 pm, and markets will operate five days a week.

-The weekend lockdown/curfew will continue in Ghaziabad as well.

-Restaurants and food establishments will only be allowed to deliver food.

-Maximum of 25 people will be allowed to attend a wedding ceremony or a funeral procession.

-More than 5 persons will not be allowed at religious places.

