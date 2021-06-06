In Delhi, shops in markets and malls to be opened on an odd-even basis from 10 am to 8 pm
In Noida, shops and markets outside containment zones will be allowed to remain open from 7 am to 7 pm from Monday to Friday
As covid-19 cases show a declining trend across the country, some states including the national capital Delhi and NCR regions have announced unlocking after a month’s restrictions. The unlock process in Delhi-NCR will start from June 7, Monday.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday announced that markets will re-open in the national capital and metro services will be resumed from June 7 with conditions. He said lockdown would continue with more relaxation in other activities.
While the Uttar Pradesh government also lifted Covid-imposed lockdown restrictions in all districts, barring Meerut, Saharanpur, and Gorakhpur on Sunday.
Uttar Pradesh announced the unlock process a week ago when the government lifted the curfew for 20 districts. The state government that the districts where active cases were over 600 would remain under restrictions. Delhi's neighbouring Uttar Pradesh's districts, such as Noida and Ghaziabad would also witness an ease in the lockdown from Monday.
Here's corona curfew guidelines for Delhi, Ghaziabad, and Noida
DELHI
-Shops in markets and malls to be opened on an odd-even basis from 10 am to 8 pm.
-Delhi Metro will resume services with 50% capacity.