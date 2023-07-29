comScore
Delhi, Noida, Gurugram wake up to heavy rains on Saturday, IMD says more showers likely
Many parts of Delhi, Noida and Gurugram woke up to heavy rains on Sunday morning. IMD on Friday predicted generally cloudy skies along with moderate-intensity rainfall for the national capital. The maximum temperature in Delhi is likely to settle around 35 degrees Celsius.

Delhi on Friday recorded a minimum temperature of 26.6 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal, and parts of the city are likely to receive moderate rainfall during the day, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The relative humidity was 85 per cent around 8:30 am on Friday.

Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 71, in the 'satisfactory' category, around 8:40 am, System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) data showed.

Updated: 29 Jul 2023, 06:24 AM IST
