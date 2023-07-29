Delhi, Noida, Gurugram wake up to heavy rains on Saturday, IMD says more showers likely1 min read 29 Jul 2023, 06:24 AM IST
Many parts of Delhi NCR region woke up to heavy rainfall on Saturday. IMD had earlier predicted light to moderate intensity rainfall for today.
Many parts of Delhi, Noida and Gurugram woke up to heavy rains on Sunday morning. IMD on Friday predicted generally cloudy skies along with moderate-intensity rainfall for the national capital. The maximum temperature in Delhi is likely to settle around 35 degrees Celsius.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×