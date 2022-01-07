The Delhi government today said shops in markets or complexes and malls, which deal with non-essential goods, will be allowed to open on an odd-even basis between 10 am to 8 pm.

Only one authorised weekly market (up to 50 per cent limit of allowed vendors at normal time) per day zone will be allowed, the Kejriwal government said.

Govt of NCT of Delhi: Shops in markets/complexes and malls dealing with non essential goods, shall be allowed to open on odd-even basis between 10 am to 8 pm. Only one authorized weekly market (up to 50% limit of allowed vendors at normal time) per day zone shall be allowed pic.twitter.com/csZkPWGo0u — ANI (@ANI) January 7, 2022

"In markets and market complexes, shops are allowed between 10 AM and 8 PM on odd-even basis viz. shops would open on alternate days depending on their shop number. In malls, shops are also allowed to open on an odd-even basis viz shops would open on alternate days, depending on their shop number between 10 am to 8 pm. Only one authorised weekly market (up to the limit of 50 per cent of the allowed vendors at normal time) per day per zone in all three municipal corporations/ NDMC/Delhi Cantonment Board shall be allowed," the guidelines said.

As per the state government, all district magistrates, municipal corporations, will carry out the exercise of numbering of all shops under their jurisdiction within 24 hours, and will ensure that shops or establishments are open strictly as per odd-even system.

Amid a surge in Covid cases, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla today asked Delhi and neighbouring districts to immediately strengthen health infrastructure, maintain buffer stocks of essential drugs and ensure that oxygen supply equipment is fully functional.

Delhi had reported had 15,097 fresh COVID-19 cases on Thursday, highest since 8 May. This pushed the active tally to 31,498. The positivity rate for COVID-19 in the city jumped to 15%. Health Minister Satyendar Jain said the number of cases in Delhi is high as a large number of people are being tested for COVID-19 in the city.

With ANI inputs

