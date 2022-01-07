Delhi: Non-essential shops in markets, malls allowed to open on odd-even basis

"In markets and market complexes, shops are allowed between 10 AM and 8 PM on odd-even basis viz. shops would open on alternate days depending on their shop number. In malls, shops are also allowed to open on an odd-even basis viz shops would open on alternate days, depending on their shop number between 10 am to 8 pm. Only one authorised weekly market (up to the limit of 50 per cent of the allowed vendors at normal time) per day per zone in all three municipal corporations/ NDMC/Delhi Cantonment Board shall be allowed," the guidelines said.