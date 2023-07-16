Delhi: Normal water supply in the city today as Chandrawal plant back at work2 min read 16 Jul 2023, 11:40 AM IST
Water supply in Delhi to become normal as operations at Chandrawal water plant resume after floods caused by high water levels in Yamuna River.
Delhi floods: Water supply in the national capital is set to become normal from today, after two days of hiatus as the operations at Okhla's Chandrawal water plant have resumed. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday informed that the Chandrawal water treatment plant is back at work.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×