Delhi floods: Water supply in the national capital is set to become normal from today, after two days of hiatus as the operations at Okhla's Chandrawal water plant have resumed. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday informed that the Chandrawal water treatment plant is back at work.

It was one of the three plants that authorities had shut in Delhi after Yamuna River's water level surged to an unprecedented level, causing floods in several parts of the city.

The Chandrawal water treatment plant was shut on 13 July as the floodwater entered the pumping stations of these plants.

Vice-Chairman of Delhi Jal Board, Somnath Bharti, in a tweet also shared that the Chandrawal WTP resuming operations will restore water supply to the tune of 105 MGD in assemblies falling in central Delhi - Rajender Nagar, Karol Bagh, Ballimaran, Chandni Chowk, Patel Nagar, Palam vihar, Delhi Cantt and also in NDMC areas.

Besides, Bharti said that work is going to store all three phases of Wazirabad WTP and are likely to be restored anytime today.

Delhi floods: 10 updates on the latest situation

- Entry and exit at Yamuna Bank Metro Station are open for commuters on Sunday

- Indian Naval diving team carries out an operation to open the gate of Yamuna Barrage, ITO.

-The water of Yamun has started declining. At 9 am, the water level of the river was recorded at 205.98 metres

-Visuals show that ITO, Red Fort, and the Ring Road areas showed persistent and heavy waterlogging even on Sunday.

-Delhi's Akshardham and the walled city area near Kashmere Gate continued to remain inundated with drone visuals showing the extent of flooding there.

-The water level on the stretch of road from Majnu Ka Tila to Kashmere Gate has started to recede.

-Teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) carried out rescue operations in the low-lying areas near Pragati Maidan on Saturday late at night as the Yamuna continued to be in spate

-Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday spoke to Lt Governor V K Saxena to enquire about the progress made in dealing with the flood-like situation in Delhi

-The weather department has forecast light to moderate rains across the national capital for Sunday.