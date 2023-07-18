Monsoon disruptions: Delhi, north India floods cause estimated economic loss worth ₹10000-15000 crore1 min read 18 Jul 2023, 12:07 AM IST
Torrential rainfall in Delhi and north India caused extensive flooding, resulting in losses of at least ₹10,000 crore. Himachal Pradesh was severely affected with estimated losses of ₹3,000-4,000 crore.
Large swathes of Delhi and north India were left inundated earlier this month amid torrential rainfall. The inclement weather had left tourists and locals stranded, washed away houses and roads and caused staggering losses to public and private property. According to early estimates this month's weather patterns have led to a loss of at least ₹10,000 crore.
