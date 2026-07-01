Delhi notifies new EV policy for ‘clean, modern & green’ transport system by 2030

The Delhi Government's Delhi Electric Vehicle Policy, 2026, came into effect on Wednesday, July 1. This policy, aimed at promoting a clean, modern, and pollution-free transport system in the capital city, will remain operational until 31 March 2030.

According to an official release, the new policy aims to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) in Delhi, comprehensively expand charging and battery-swapping infrastructure, and develop a robust EV ecosystem. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said that this will help improve air quality and reduce dependence on conventional fuels

Under this policy, financial incentives, digital transparency, institutional monitoring, and environmental responsibility have been given equal importance.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What is the main goal of the Delhi Electric Vehicle Policy 2026? ⌵ The primary goal of the Delhi Electric Vehicle Policy 2026 is to promote a clean, modern, and pollution-free transport system in Delhi by accelerating the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) and expanding charging infrastructure. 2 Why has the Delhi government emphasized the electrification of two-wheelers and commercial vehicles? ⌵ The emphasis on electrifying two-wheelers and commercial vehicles is due to their significant contribution to vehicular emissions, which account for approximately 67% of total vehicles in Delhi, making it crucial for addressing air pollution. 3 How will the implementation of the new EV policy be monitored in Delhi? ⌵ The implementation of the new EV policy will be monitored through a High-Powered Committee chaired by the Chief Secretary, which will involve various departmental representatives to ensure effective execution and inter-departmental coordination. 4 Should vehicle manufacturers comply with battery recycling regulations under the new policy? ⌵ Yes, vehicle manufacturers must comply with battery recycling regulations to ensure environmental accountability, as stipulated by the Delhi Electric Vehicle Policy. 5 What financial incentives are provided under the Delhi Electric Vehicle Policy? ⌵ The policy offers financial incentives aimed at promoting the purchase of electric vehicles, as well as supporting the establishment of a robust EV ecosystem through digital transparency and institutional oversight.

Measure to combat Delhi AQI The new EV policy highlights the latest report by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM).

In its report, the Commission revealed that vehicular emissions account for approximately 23 per cent of Delhi's air pollution, particularly during the winter season, making them the largest contributor among all sources.

According to the report, two-wheelers account for nearly 67 per cent of the total vehicles in Delhi; hence, their rapid electrification is deemed crucial to combatting air pollution.

Additionally, three-wheelers, commercial cars, and N-1 category goods-carrying vehicles cover long daily distances and contribute disproportionately higher to urban pollution. Consequently, the policy places a special emphasis on the priority-based electrification of these vehicle segments.

What did Rekha Gupta say about the new policy? CM Rekha Gupta said that the new policy is not limited to promoting EV purchases. Instead, it presents a comprehensive roadmap for establishing a long-term, clean transport framework by integrating the charging network, battery swapping, battery recycling, energy management, digital service delivery, and environmental protection.

She said that a robust institutional mechanism has been put in place for the effective execution of the policy.

The Transport Department will serve as the nodal department, under which a dedicated EV Cell will be established. This cell will be responsible for the operation, clarification, issuance of guidelines, and coordination related to the policy. A dedicated Project Management Consultant (PMC) will also be appointed.

She further informed that a Model Approval Committee will be formed under the Transport Department to certify EV models eligible for incentives and subsidies. This committee will evaluate and approve various EV models in accordance with prescribed technical standards, eligibility criteria, and operational guidelines. Only models approved by the committee will qualify for government incentives.

Delhi Transco Limited (DTL) has been designated as the nodal agency for expanding charging and battery-swapping infrastructure. DTL will ensure planning, coordination, technical standard-setting, and digital portal operations for public charging stations, as well as interdepartmental coordination across the capital. Through this, public and community charging networks will be expanded in phases, and a single-window system will simplify the setup of charging stations.

To ensure effective implementation and high-level monitoring, a High-Powered Committee will be constituted under the chairmanship of the Chief Secretary. This committee will comprise representatives from the Transport, Power, Planning, Environment, and Finance departments, along with DTL, DISCOMs, and other departments or agencies as required. The committee will regularly review the policy's implementation and ensure inter-departmental coordination.

Gupta also noted that the Delhi Electric Vehicle Apex Committee will function to manage the strategic operations of the EV policy. This apex body will make decisions on vital matters concerning implementation, recommend necessary amendments, and advise the government on future clean fuel-based technologies, such as hydrogen, as they become available.

The new EV policy places significant emphasis on battery recycling and environmental accountability. The Department of Environment will ensure that all vehicle manufacturers and related entities comply with battery waste management rules.

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The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) will develop battery collection centres under a public-private partnership (PPP) model and notify Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for the safe collection, storage, transportation, and transfer of batteries to authorised recyclers.

The Department of Education has also been assigned vital responsibilities under the policy. The department will oversee the phased electrification of school buses and run awareness campaigns in schools regarding air pollution, environmental protection, energy conservation, and clean transport.

The Chief Minister firmly asserted that the new electric vehicle policy will prove to be a milestone initiative toward clean air, modern transport, energy conservation, and sustainable development.

Through financial incentives, a strong charging network, institutional oversight, digital transparency, and environmental responsibility, this policy will play a pivotal role in establishing the capital as a leading model for electric mobility in the country.