NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government on Friday notified the Electric Vehicle Policy which aims to reduce pollution and generate employment opportunities in the national capital. The policy, which was approved by the Cabinet in December, will be in force for three years.

The policy on electric vehicles (EVs) focuses on two-wheelers, four-wheelers, shared transport vehicles, and commercial vehicles to lead the change to electric mobility. The government aims to have 25% of the cars registered to be EVs by 2024.

Addressing a press conference on Friday, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said the policy looks to give incentives to purchase EVs along with scrapping incentives. The government is also coming up with a plan to increase charging stations across the city-state and also train youth to make them eligible for jobs in the sector.

“Electric Vehicles are very expensive today and cannot be promoted. For this, the government will give incentives. If you buy two-wheelers, you will get benefits of up to ₹30,000 and ₹1.5 lakh for cars. These incentives will be in addition to the central governments scheme. We are also giving a scrapping incentive. There will be low interest rates. New electric vehicles will not have to give road tax," Kejriwal said.

The biggest problem that EVs face is the lack of charging stations. “There will be a network of charging stations which will be created across the city. Our aim is to have a charging station within a three-kms radius," Kejriwal said.

Transport is a state subject. While Centre has said that there will no single EV policy, states will have to implement their own. The road transport highways ministry and government's policy think tank, Niti Aayog, are spearheading EV adoption. Work on this has slowed down due to the larger slowdown in the economy and sluggish private consumption for over a year.

“There will be large scale training for youth on works related to electric vehicles. On a state level, a state EV fund is being created. A state electric vehicle board is being created which will be chaired by the transport minister. In the next five years, we hope for at least 5 lakh new vehicles to be registered," Kejriwal said.

Shreya Nandi contributed to this story.

