Delhi notifies policy to have 25% registration coming from electric cars by 2024

“Electric Vehicles are very expensive today and cannot be promoted. For this, the government will give incentives. If you buy two-wheelers, you will get benefits of up to ₹30,000 and ₹1.5 lakh for cars. These incentives will be in addition to the central governments scheme. We are also giving a scrapping incentive. There will be low interest rates. New electric vehicles will not have to give road tax," Kejriwal said.