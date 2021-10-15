Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >News >India >Delhi: Now book parking slot via SDMC's first smart parking app

Delhi: Now book parking slot via SDMC's first smart parking app

Premium
Delhi: Union Minister Anurag Thakur launched MyParking App. The app is an automated solution for parking issues in SDMC area.
1 min read . 06:50 AM IST Livemint

Union minister Anurag Thakur launched Delhi's 'MyParking' app through which people can book parking at SDMC's surface and multi-level parking lots

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Vehicle owners in the national capital Delhi will now be able to book parking slots via a mobile application in areas that fall under the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC). Yesterday, union minister Anurag Thakur launched 'MyParking' app through which people can book parking at SDMC's surface and multi-level parking lots. Besides, the minister also launched a smart card for payment of the parking fees.

The MyParking App is is developed by Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) in association with South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC).

The app will help people to track locations, find vacant spaces at each parking lot, and pay money online by using SDMC smart card. The app will help in checking the overuse of parking space and overcharging from the users.

"SDMC has made an effort for those who go to the parking in SDMC Area, they have created MyParking App, through which you can book parking slot. You can book even before you leave home and you won't have to worry about where to park. It is often seen that the meeting time runs out and there is no parking space. Many times it even turns into a fight. The solution to all this is the MyParking App built for SDMC Area," Thakur said during the launch.

Further, Thakur hoped that other municipal corporations not only in Delhi but also in other cities will adopt such kind of technology to solve the parking problem.

At present, the SDMC is operating 145 surface parking sites, six multi-level parking sites, and two automated parking sites. The MyParking app will provide details about the overall capacity of the vehicles to be parked and the space available for parking in real-time. The app will eventually be integrated with the Vahan app, Fastag, e-challan, and other government initiatives.

At present, the SDMC is operating 145 surface parking sites, six multi-level parking sites, and two automated parking sites. The MyParking app will provide details about the overall capacity of the vehicles to be parked and the space available for parking in real-time. The app will eventually be integrated with the Vahan app, Fastag, e-challan, and other government initiatives.

