Delhi: Now file FIR for house theft, burglary without going to police station

"1. The Application shall apply section of law for the registration of FIR with the combination of choices in the dropdown menu for the place of incident, type of incident, time of the incident, number of suspects etc., as per the following details:- Event Section of Law applicable 1). Theft in public place/Luggage Lifting/Pick Pocketing 379 IPC (Already activated) 2). Theft (in building tent or vessel) 380 IPC (To be activated on January 26, 2022) 3). Theft in closed premises (house, office, shop breaking) during day hours 380/454 IPC (To be activated on January 26) 4). Theft in closed premises (house, office, shop breaking) during night hours 380/457 IPC (To be activated on January 26) 5). If suspects are more than two Add 34 IPC (Already activated)," added the release.