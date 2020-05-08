NEW DELHI : The number of testing facilities for performing real-time RT-PCR COVID-19 tests at private labs in Delhi has been increased to 8 from 13 now after the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) approved five more labs.

"The number of private lab testing facilities, approved by ICMR, has been expanded from 8 to 13 in Delhi," Delhi's Directorate of Health Services said.

An order has been issued regarding testing of COVID-19 samples collected by the district health facilities, designated COVID-19 hospitals, COVID-19 testing centres, etc. at private laboratories approved by the ICMR in case the total number of samples collected are more than the combined capacity of the government labs.

List of private labs approved for coronavirus tests in Delhi:

Northwest Delhi: Dr Lal Path Labs

North Delhi: Dr Lal Path Labs

North East: Dr Lal Path Labs, Genestrings Diagnostics Centre

Central Delhi: Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, BL Kapur Memorial Hospital

New Delhi: Oncquest Labs

South Delhi: Dr Dang's Lab

Southeast Delhi: Apollo Indraprastha Hospital, Lifeline Laboratory

East Delhi: Superspeciality Hospital, Saket

Southwest Delhi: Prognosis Laboratories

West Delhi: City X-Ray and Scan Clinic, Star Imaging and Path Lab, Action Cancer Hospital.

ICMR officials had earlier said that it has crossed over one million RT-PCR tests for COVID-19 on Saturday evening, marking a big milestone.

The ICMR has been emphasising that the confirmatory test for diagnosis of COVID-19 infection is RT-PCR test of the throat and/or nasal swab, which detects virus at an early stage. Recently, Dr GS Toteja, Additional Director General of ICMR, had said that to contain coronavirus infection, RT-PCR tests must be continued vigorously as the principal diagnostic test.

Share Via