The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) on Thursday launched a new mobile application to facilitate people in paying property tax online amid the ongoing Covid pandemic. With this, the citizens of the national capital can pay property tax anytime, anywhere and can also download the tax receipt. The new app has been made for all three city corporations — North Delhi Municipal Corporation, South Delhi Municipal Corporation, East Delhi Municipal Corporation.

In a statement, the south corporation said that in order to facilitate property taxpayers, it launched a new mobile application. "This application has been launched for property taxpayers of all three municipal corporations," it said. The corporation further said that the motive behind launching the app was to provide an easy, hassle-free platform for property taxpayers during the pandemic.

"Now, citizens can make payment while staying at home. The SDMC, the nodal agency for all three corporations (South, North and East) for this work, has developed the application with the help of National Informatics Centre (NIC)," the civic body said.

People can download the link to the app available at the corporation's website — mcdonline.nic.in, mcdonline.nic.in — and can also download with the help of a QR code.

How to download app

Visit - https://mcdonline.nic.in/

Clink on Online Services

Click on Mobile App tab on Home Page

Click on User Manual under Support

You will get a detailed process of how to install and use the app

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.