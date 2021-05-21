Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Delhi: Now, pay property tax online through mobile app. Here's how

Delhi: Now, pay property tax online through mobile app. Here's how

Premium
Property Tax
1 min read . 07:07 AM IST Staff Writer

  • The new app has been made for all three city corporations — North Delhi Municipal Corporation, South Delhi Municipal Corporation, East Delhi Municipal Corporation

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) on Thursday launched a new mobile application to facilitate people in paying property tax online amid the ongoing Covid pandemic. With this, the citizens of the national capital can pay property tax anytime, anywhere and can also download the tax receipt. The new app has been made for all three city corporations — North Delhi Municipal Corporation, South Delhi Municipal Corporation, East Delhi Municipal Corporation. 

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) on Thursday launched a new mobile application to facilitate people in paying property tax online amid the ongoing Covid pandemic. With this, the citizens of the national capital can pay property tax anytime, anywhere and can also download the tax receipt. The new app has been made for all three city corporations — North Delhi Municipal Corporation, South Delhi Municipal Corporation, East Delhi Municipal Corporation. 

In a statement, the south corporation said that in order to facilitate property taxpayers, it launched a new mobile application. "This application has been launched for property taxpayers of all three municipal corporations," it said. The corporation further said that the motive behind launching the app was to provide an easy, hassle-free platform for property taxpayers during the pandemic. 

TRENDING STORIES See All

In a statement, the south corporation said that in order to facilitate property taxpayers, it launched a new mobile application. "This application has been launched for property taxpayers of all three municipal corporations," it said. The corporation further said that the motive behind launching the app was to provide an easy, hassle-free platform for property taxpayers during the pandemic. 

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

"Now, citizens can make payment while staying at home. The SDMC, the nodal agency for all three corporations (South, North and East) for this work, has developed the application with the help of National Informatics Centre (NIC)," the civic body said. 

People can download the link to the app available at the corporation's website — mcdonline.nic.in, mcdonline.nic.in — and can also download with the help of a QR code. 

How to download app

Visit - https://mcdonline.nic.in/

Clink on Online Services

Click on Mobile App tab on Home Page

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Premium

West Bengal govt to soon come up with guidelines to tackle black fungus

1 min read . 07:08 AM IST
Premium

Rajasthan: Teachers to be treated as frontline workers, vaccination on priority

1 min read . 06:48 AM IST
Premium

IMD predicts thunderstorm with rain in Delhi-NCR, UP, Haryana. Full forecast

1 min read . 06:36 AM IST
Premium

Delhi: Over 150 vaccination centres likely to be shut due to shortage stock, says AAP

2 min read . 06:31 AM IST

Click on User Manual under Support

You will get a detailed process of how to install and use the app

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!