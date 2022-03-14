Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Delhi: NPSC writes to CBSE on DoE's revised promotion policy for Classes 9, 11

Delhi: NPSC writes to CBSE on DoE's revised promotion policy for Classes 9, 11

‘So, if a child secures 18/100 in his aggregate (including theory and practical internal assessment), giving 15 grace marks will make him eligible to be promoted to the next grade,’ NPSC chairperson Sudha Acharya said in the letter to her Central Board of Secondary Education counterpart.
2 min read . 11:06 PM IST Livemint

According to the revised policy issued by the DoE on Friday, promotions will be based on marks obtained in the mid-term (term-1), annual (term-2) tests, in addition to marks received in internal assessment, project, practical or all taken together.

NEW DELHI : The Directorate of Education's revised promotion policy for students in classes 9 and 11 has prompted National Progressive Schools' Conference (NPSC), a body of over 120 private schools in Delhi to write to Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)

The revised policy issued by the DoE, promotions will be based on marks obtained in the mid-term (term-1), annual (term-2) tests, in addition to marks received in internal assessment, project, practical or all taken together.

The revised policy is an extension of the 2020-21 promotion policy.

"As per the revised promotion policy, a maximum of 15 grace marks can be awarded to a student to reach the required 33 per cent marks in one or any number of subjects.

"So, if a child secures 18/100 in his aggregate (including theory and practical internal assessment), giving 15 grace marks will make him eligible to be promoted to the next grade," NPSC chairperson Sudha Acharya said in the letter to her Central Board of Secondary Education counterpart.

"Also, as per the revised rules, a child failing to secure 33% marks is eligible to appear in the compartment examination for all the subjects in which he has failed to secure 33%.

"The cause of concern is that awarding compartment examination in all the subjects will amount to re-examination. It will also not gauge how much knowledge the child has actually attained and will further widen the learning gap that has already been created during two long years of the pandemic," she added.

Acharya further said that the provision for such a low target for promotion under the revised policy will be highly demotivating for both teachers and students.

"Teachers will lack the inspiration to set milestones for students and students will hardly appreciate the true worth or value of education in such a relaxed system," she said.

