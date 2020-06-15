Delhi: Number of Covid-19 containment zones rise from 100 to 242 in six weeks

Amid the rising novel coronavirus cases and deaths in the national capital, the number of containment zones in Delhi have also seen a massive increase in just a matter of about six weeks.

Containment zones in the national capital have increased form 100 to 242 in just six weeks.

On 28 April, after adding one more location (House no 152 to 162 in Block D of Shaheen Bagh) to its list, the containment zones declared by Delhi's authorities stood at 100.

However, after de-containing 67 severe virus zones, the total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 242, according to the Delhi government on Sunday.

Here is the number of zones in every district:

The total number of containment zones in Delhi is now 242; total 67 zones have been de-contained till date: Delhi Government. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/EO1MdmoXfZ — ANI (@ANI) June 14, 2020

According to the latest update by the authorities, North district (36) has the highest number of containment zones, closely followed by South-West district (34) and South district (31).

Besides, there are 24 containment zones in West district, along with 22 each in East and North-West district, according to the data.

The containment zones are announced by the district administration after three or more confirmed coronavirus cases emerge in a particular area.

Once an area is recognised as hotspot, the area is sealed and the government begins its operation SHIELD as it conducts door-to-door checks and an extensive sanitisation process takes place.

Meanwhile, the number of novel coronavirus cases in Delhi since the day it had 100 containment zones to the current number has increased manifold. The Covid-19 count in the national capital rose from 3,108 positive coronavirus cases on 28 April to 41,182 Covid-19 patients on 14 June, 2020. Since 28 April, the union territory has added almost 38,074 more positive cases in its area.

Moreover, the death toll in the stipulated period has also seen a surge from 54 virus-related deaths to 1,327 fatalities till 14 June.

Taking stock of the situation of rapid rise in the cases as well as deaths, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said the government is committed to contain the Covid-19 spread in Delhi and keep the national capital safe. In Shah's meeting with Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, Delhi LG Anil Baijal, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and AIIMS Director besides other senior officers, several important decisions were taken to ensure safety of the residents. He said that a comprehensive health survey of every person would be conducted in the containment zones of the national capital to check the spread of coronavirus.

