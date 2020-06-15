Delhi: Number of Covid-19 containment zones rise from 100 to 242 in six weeks

Taking stock of the situation of rapid rise in the cases as well as deaths, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said the government is committed to contain the Covid-19 spread in Delhi and keep the national capital safe. In Shah's meeting with Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, Delhi LG Anil Baijal, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and AIIMS Director besides other senior officers, several important decisions were taken to ensure safety of the residents. He said that a comprehensive health survey of every person would be conducted in the containment zones of the national capital to check the spread of coronavirus.