Amid the novel coronavirus outbreak in the country, which is nearing the 27,000-mark in registering the positive Covid-19 cases in India, Delhi administration added two more containment zones in the national capital, taking the total number of containment areas to 97 today.

The area between Kumhar Gali & Chaupal Chawk in Kotla Mubarakpur & Gali No. 3, 4, 5 in Majlis Park have been identified as a containment zone have been identified as containment zones. Here is the full list of containment zones in Delhi:

Delhi: The area between Kumhar Gali & Chaupal Chawk in Kotla Mubarakpur & Gali No. 3, 4, 5 in Majlis Park have been identified as a containment zone: Delhi Government pic.twitter.com/PolF1dnsqB — ANI (@ANI) April 26, 2020

With 19 containment zones, South-East district tops the list, followed by West, having 12 red zones.

On Friday, the Delhi government "de-contained" a red zone for coronavirus in Vasundhara Enclave area after no new cases were reported from the area.

Mansara Apartments in Vasundhara Enclave was made the containment zone on March 31 after one person was tested positive for coronavirus. However, with no new case reported, the red zone is being 'de-contained', the Delhi government said.

On Sunday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the Centre's decision to open certain shops will be implemented in the national capital too but no relief will be granted in COVID-19 containment zones. Kejriwal also clarified that apart from the Centre-mandated relaxations, for the next one week, till May 3, no other shops will services will allowed to open.

According to Union Health Ministry, Delhi has reported 2,625 positive cases and 54 deaths since the outbreak.

Meanwhile, after recording 1,975 fresh novel coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, India's Covid-19 cases count surged to 26,917 today, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data. The death toll due to the highly contagious infection also increased to 826 as 47 new deaths were reported since yesterday, it added.

