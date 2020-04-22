Amid novel coronavirus outbreak in country, Delhi administration added two more containment zones today, taking the total number of containment zones to 89 in the national capital.

According to ANI, two areas in the Lado Sarai area of Delhi has been added to the list. Here is the full list of the containment zones in Delhi:

List of COVID19 'containment zones' in #Delhi rise to 89 after two areas in the Lado Sarai area added to the list. pic.twitter.com/mtOpwpMzZj — ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2020

With more than 18 districts under the category of containment zones, South East tops the list, followed by West Delhi, which has 12 containment zones.

The containment zones are announced by the district administration after three or more confirmed coronavirus cases emerge in a particular area.

Once an area is recognised as hotspot, the area is sealed and the government begins its operation SHIELD as it conducts door-to-door checks and an extensive sanitisation process takes place.

The novel coronavirus cases in Delhi rose to 2,248 after 92 fresh Covid-19 cases emerged, said state health department. One more person was reported dead, taking the toll to 48 in the national capital.

Meanwhile, India's Covid-19 count shot past 20,000 today. At least 1,486 fresh cases emerged in the last 24 hours, taking the Covid-19 count in the country to 20,471, according to the latest Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data. With 49 deaths recorded since yesterday, the toll now stands at 652, it said.

Share Via