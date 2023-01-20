Delhi Nursery Admission 2023: First list to be released today. Details here

Delhi Nursery Admission 2023: First list to be released today. Details here1 min read . 09:37 AM IST
- The registration process for admission to entry-level classes for the 2023-24 academic session had begun on 1 December and ended on 23 December
The Directorate of Education Delhi will release the first list for admissions to nursery classes today i.e. on 20 January. The merit list will be published on the notice board or the official website of the concerned schools.
This list will include the shortlisted candidates for admissions to around 1,800 private schools in Delhi. The registration process for admission to entry-level classes for the 2023-24 academic session had begun on 1 December and ended on 23 December.
As reported by Hindustan Times, after the first list is out, the resolution of queries of parents will be conducted. If parents have any query regarding allotment of points to their wards, they can interact with the school through written, email or verbal interaction from 21-30 January.
A child needs to be at least four years old to fill the form for nursery admission. The age limit is five years for admission in kindergarten and at least six years for Class 1 as on 31 March 2023.
As per the circular, “No deviation from the above schedule shall be permitted. Each school shall display the aforesaid admission schedule on its notice board and website. Further, each school shall ensure that application forms for admission are made available to all applicants till the last date of submission."
The second list will be available on February 6, 2023 while the query resolution of parents will be done from 8-14 February. The entire admission process is expected to be completed by 17 March, as reported by Jagran.
“All the Private Unaided Recognized Schools shall ensure that their admission criterion is in compliance with the provisions of Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016 in respect of admissions of Children with Disabilities," the circular said.
To check on any kind of extra-ordinary charges levied by schools, the government has prescribed only up to Rs. 25 (non-refundable) as an admission registration fee. The purchase of a school prospectus has also been made optional for the guardians of the children.
(With inputs from PTI)
