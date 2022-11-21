Delhi: Nursery admission to begin from 1 December. Details here

Delhi: Nursery admission to begin from 1 December. Details here3 min read . 07:57 PM IST
- The last date of submitting applications will be 23 December.
The Delhi Government on Monday released a circular stating that the admission to private nursery schools for the academic year 2023-24 in the national capital and the NCR region will commence from 1 December.
The circular has further informed that the first list will be announced on 20 January, 2023. It is to be noted that the last date for the admission process is 17 March 2023.
According to the schedule released by the Delhi government’s Directorate of Education, all private schools will have to upload their admission criteria by 28 November and the application process will begin on 1 December. The last date of submitting applications will be 23 December.
The first list of selected candidates and the waiting list will be issued by schools on 20 January. Following this, the second list, if any, will be issued on 2 February, and any subsequent list on 1 March. The admission process will close on 17 March.
This schedule is for admissions at entry level classes to private schools in Delhi—nursery, KG or class I as the case may be for different schools for children below the age of six.
The circular has been notified for admission of children in the Open Seat category other than EWS/DG/CWSN category seats.
It is to be noted that the criteria on the basis of which admission will be taken place is for the schools to formulate but there are certain “discriminatory" criteria which they are not allowed to adopt by the Directorate of Education.
These include taking into consideration parents’ education qualifications, their food and drinking habits (vegetarianism and alcohol non-consumers), their professional fields or any kind of expertise, oral tests or interviews, or a first-come-first-get system. Most schools usually allot points to applicants based on their distance from the school, on having siblings in the school and if a parent is an alumnus.
- Uploading the criteria and their points in the module of the Department at the link mentioned at points No.7 – 28.11.2022 (Monday)
-Commencement of admission process and availability of forms-- 1 December 2022 (Thursday)
-Last date of submission of application forms in schools-- 23 December 2022 (Friday)
-Uploading details of children who applied to the school for admission under Open Seats-- 6 January 2023 (Friday)
-Uploading marks (as per points system) given to each of the children who applied for admission under open scats-- 13 January 2023 (Friday)
-The date for displaying the first list of selected children (including Waiting List) (along with marks allotted under points system)-- 20 January 2023 (Friday)
-Resolution of queries of parents, if any (by written/email/verbal interaction) regarding allotment of points to their wards for the first list--21-30 January 2023
-The date for displaying the second list of selected children (if any) (including Waiting list) (along with marks allotted under points system)--06 February 2023 (Monday)
-Resolution of queries of parents, if any (by written/email/verbal interaction) regarding allotment of points to their wards in the second list--8-14 February 2023
-Subsequent list of admission, if any-- 01March 2023 (Wednesday)
-Closure of admission process--17.03.2023 (Friday)
